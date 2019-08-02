Weather concerns force Miami Dolphins to abandon open scrimmage
By Brian Miller
The Hard Rock Stadium field will not be in use tomorrow as the Miami Dolphins have canceled their scheduled scrimmage for Saturday.
Today the Miami Dolphins made the decision to cancel the team’s scrimmage for Saturday after severe weather concerns for the weekend became available.
The Dolphins were supposed to hold a free public scrimmage at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday but the area has been under weather advisories due to a tropical sub-system that has moved into the area. This morning the team had to cancel practice outside and moved inside. The practice was then closed to the public.
Weather advisories expect rain and lightning throughout the area tomorrow. With the scrimmage scrapped the team will now move the practice inside the bubble at the facility in Davie. It will be closed to the public. The Dolphins are wrapping their final open sessions as they prepare to close the camp and start working towards the start of the season.
The team’s first scrimmage game is next week and three weeks later they will reduce the roster to 53 and a week after that, start the season against the Ravens.
The losers of course in all of this are the fans. The Dolphins have hosted an open scrimmage for the last several years and turn out has been very good. Miami has been able to show fans a few wrinkles in an otherwise fun setting. Now that game will have to wait until next season.
Miami is scheduled to hose the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night at Hard Rock Stadium but Lisa Johnson of OurTurfFootball mentioned on Twitter that the game could also be affected by this system.
If the system does impact next Thursday’s game, it will likely be moved to Atlanta rather than played in another city. Miami will then only have one home game in the exhibition season. For now, Thursday is still a bit away.