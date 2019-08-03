Miami Dolphins’ Brian Flores has no room for “me” type players
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins want to make a statement within their own building and that is one reason why Brian Flores was hired. He has no interest in “me” type players.
When the Miami Dolphins hired Brian Flores they knew they were going to hand him the keys to the team and allow him and Chris Grier to rebuild the team and develop a new identity. That identity comes with a lot of changes and players who are not “team” players won’t likely last long.
Speaking with the media today ahead of a closed practice that takes the place of the canceled scrimmage game, due to weather, Flores talked a little about “star” type players and why he doesn’t really have much interest.
"“Football is a team game. Stars are a me thing. The so-called stars need to be on the team page.”"
Flores is showing his Bill Belichick roots. The difference is you can understand Flores when he talks and he actually knows how to smile. Flores has spent his entire career in New England where if you are not on board with the team concept, then you are not on board. This will eventually be the Miami Dolphins if Flores can turn the team around.
Winning, of course, is the cure-all. If the Dolphins buy into what Flores is selling and in three years or maybe four they still are not winning football games, then the players will know that it’s all a bunch of talk. It really is the proverbial double-edged sword. On the one side you have to build a team in a team concept but you also have to win and when you are rebuilding, winning doesn’t come easy if at all.
The good news for the Dolphins is that they are so young. One of the youngest teams in the entire NFL and as such, they are building for the future. Many veterans will not be around by the time the team starts to win games. They are relying on the youth to develop into the systems being installed.