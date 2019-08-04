Dolphins’ Reshad Jones may not be ready for seasons start
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins may not have safety Reshad Jones on the field for the start of the season due to a right foot injury.
Reshad Jones was had a cast on his right foot and as a result may not be ready for the start of the season, so says Sun-Sentinel beat writer, Omar Kelly. His availability for the four upcoming pre-season games is doubtful.
Kelly doesn’t go into details on what the injury is and does say that was without crutches and did not sport a limp. You can read all of his comments on the subject here but know that it is behind a pay wall.
Miami has been using Bobby McCain exclusively at safety so far this training camp and he has been doing well. He is paired with T.J. McDonald who spent the first day of camp on the PuP list. The injury to Jones however brings up other questions. Will he be on the final 53 man roster? Will he be ready to go or will he be place on the injured reserve with a return designation?
The first of those is interesting as it relates to his future with the Dolphins. If he were released this year he would cost the Dolphins $25 million in dead cap space with just under $8 million in savings. Hardly worth the release considering the Dolphins don’t need the cap room.
In 2020 that dead hit drops to under $8 million with about $7.5 million in savings. The Dolphins have shown no qualms about eating bad contracts and Jones’ extension has proved to be bad for the Dolphins.
With Jones out for the foreseeable future, other players have a shot at making the roster. Maurice Smith and Montre Hartage both stand a better shot to make the team as depth players.