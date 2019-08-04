Zach Thomas gets nod from Kevin Mawae to be in HOF
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are waiting, fans are waiting impatiently, but Zach Thomas should be in the HOF. Kevin Mawae agrees with the fans.
On Saturday night, long-time Jet and Titan offensive lineman and now Hall of Famer, Kevin Mawae was inducted into to the Pro Football Hall of Fame and during his induction speech, he said that Zach Thomas is the most deserving person he would name that is not in the HOF.
Mawae called Thomas his “nemesis”. He said that when people ask him who is not in the Hall of Fame, he said “It’s easy for me, number 54 of the Miami Dolphins”. He called him one of the smartest players he ever played against. You can watch him talk about Thomas here at the 22:40 mark.
Thomas’ career is as good as almost every other linebacker already in the Hall of Fame and last years induction of Brian Urlacher on his first attempt only stood to increase the debate for Thomas’ inclusion as their stats were almost exact if not more in the favor of Thomas.
With Mawae in the Hall of Fame, Thomas should be there as well. He isn’t the only former Dolphins however. Hall of Fame defensive end Bruce Smith spent his career battling left tackle Richmond Webb. Overall, Webb, who in his own right deserves to be in the HOF, got the better of the HOF DE. Yet he too is not in the HOF.
Next year as many as 20 new members will be inducted as part of the 2020 100 year NFL celebration. It is unclear how many players will be added in that class as contributors, coaches, and seniors have received the nod to add more for that class.
Make no mistake however, Zach Thomas doesn’t need the approval of Kevin Mawae but it certainly should help, or you would think it would. Congratulations to Mawae, it was well deserved and it was certaintly nice to hear him talk so highly of our own Zach Thomas