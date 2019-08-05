Miami Dolphins Preston Williams continues to shine in camp
By Brian Miller
Preston Williams is making a big push for the Miami Dolphins 53 man roster and today he is continuing an already strong training camp.
The Miami Dolphins added Preston Williams as an undrafted free agent last April and it may be paying off for the Dolphins as a rare post-draft steal.
William has had a stellar training camp after having a pretty good off-season. Today he is continuing that growth with another strong performance at camp practice today. Williams has become a favorite target of Josh Rosen and the two connected on a touchdown today followed by another one from Ryan Fitzpatrick. According to those present at practice.
Williams will get a chance to show what he can do starting this Thursday when the team opens their exhibition season against the Falcons Thursday night.
The wide-receiver group is strong and Williams is going to make it difficult for the coaches on the cut-down day in four weeks. Especially if he continues to shine.
Williams has all the makings of a number one wide-receiver and earlier this week got praise from Xavien Howard. While the Dolphins are stacked at receiver, Williams has a very good shot to make the roster and see playing time. If this continues.
Williams is essentially competing against Brice Butler and Isaiah Ford for the 5th or 6th receiver spot. Jakeem Grant, Albert Wilson, DeVante Parker, and Kenny Stills are locks at the position. If the Dolphins go with five, we can add Allen Hurns to the competition as well.
Working in Williams’ favor is his on-field practice performance, size, speed, and yes, his contract. If all things are even at the end of camp, Williams has more potential and a higher ceiling than those who have the experience. The next four weeks are going to be interesting.