Miami Dolphins put Mike Hull’s seson in the can put on him in IR
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have effectively ended the season for linebacker Mike Hull today as they put on the active/PuP list with a knee injury.
The knee injury to Mike Hull will likely end his 2019 Miami Dolphins season and could be the end of his career in Miami. Due to him being placed on the reserve/pup list prior to the final 53 man roster cut, Hull is not eligible for return this season.
Hull started training camp on the PuP list but will not come off any time soon now. A special teams ace for the Dolphins, Hull started last year on the IR after being injured in pre-season. He was activated late in the season and returned to play in the final weeks of 2018.
He will count north of $700,000 this year against the cap but will be a free agent after the season. Given his current health situation and the injury last year it will be interesting to see how the Dolphins view him for the future. If he does come back it would likely be a non-guaranteed salary.
Since arriving in Miami in 2015, Hull has started five games and appeared in just over 40 games, mostly on special teams. The Dolphins had two “designated to return” slots in 2018 and used on on Hull for his special teams play.
The Dolphins declined to tender him this past March but later that month signed him to a one-year contract. The Dolphins value his special teams play. With Hull now out of for the season, it opens a hole for another young player to step up into that role and potentially make the roster where they may not have otherwise had the opportunity. Fringe players typically get a shot due to special teams play.