Miami Dolphins find more controversy following Kenny Stills remarks
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins find themselves with another off-field controversy this time thanks to remarks from receiver Kenny Stills.
It is a very thin edge to walk down, this discussion that is. Earlier today Kenny Stills tweeted his thoughts on Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross’ planned hosting of our nation’s president.
Stephen Ross is set to host the President of the United State, Donald Trump, at his home in the Hamptons. Dolphins receiver Kenny Stills took exception to that and called him out on social media. Stills believes that Ross can’t have it both ways. Ross’ RISE program which is a top initiative to end racism in sports and to bridge gaps in the community has been a major success but Stills believes that by supporting the president, he is being hypocritical.
This comment inevitably forced owner Stephen Ross to issue his own statement.
Since the tweet from Stills earlier today, the Dolphins fan base has been divided. This is where the fine line comes into play. Supporting Stephen Ross can get you flamed on social media but supporting Stills can still stir up the controversy.
One fact is very important, both have done a tremendous amount of community work in the hopes of eradicating racism. Stills has been a Hall of Fame community servant that very few people come close to. It could be easily argued that his work off the field has been the bigger impact to the Miami Dolphins than his on-field contributions.
On the other hand, Ross has supported Stills and other players who have taken a knee during the National Anthem or have worked with community leaders to build better and stronger relationships. It is one of the reasons that RISE was established.
The arguments from both sides have divided many in the fan base. Should Stills openly criticize an owner who pays his salary and is one of the most prominent NFL owners in the fight against racism for his choice in politics? Should Stephen Ross host the president for a fundraising dinner? Some have suggested that Stills be traded or released while others, like quarterback Josh Rosen, have openly shown their support for Stills’ comments.
If there is one certainty it is likely that this will not simply get swept under a rug and it puts unneeded and an unanticipated burden on the Dolphins’ new head coach, Brian Flores.
The Miami Dolphins are preparing to face the Falcons on Thursday night and this topic will likely not be gone by then. Regardless of the side of the fence, you stand on the subject matter is incredibly difficult to navigate even for Stephen Ross and Kenny Stills but at some point, they need to discuss it together.