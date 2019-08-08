Miami Dolphins adding former 1st rounder Robert Nkemdiche
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are in the heat of training camp and they will have a new name come next practice with addition of Robert Nkemdiche.
According to Adam Schefter, the Miami Dolphins are adding former first-round draft pick of the Arizona Cardinals to the roster on a one year deal. It will be the 2nd former first-round picks added from that team this year. Josh Rosen was traded for in round two of April’s draft.
Nkemdiche was a highly touted defensive tackle coming out of Wisconsin. He was drafted 29th ovearall by the Cardinals in 2016 but his NFL career was a major bust almost from day one. The big defensive tackle made almost no impact on the Cardinals in his three seasons. He was placed on the Active/PuP list earlier this off-season before being released.
The Dolphins have made the move official with a Tweet from the team and have placed him on the active/pup list as well.
The move is a good one by the Dolphins. While he has not shown anything in his NFL time he does have talent and will be a cheap addition if he makes the squad. The Dolphins lack depth at the position and while it is clearly easy to say that Nkemdiche doesn’t add quality depth, he could develop in a new system and change of scenery.
The move is good for the Dolphins. He is a cheap tryout player that if he can peform well enough, he makes the squad and if he doesn’t then he won’t and he will not cost the team anything. If he can get his career on track, he could be a good addition to the team.
These are the types of transactions that we can start seeing from the Dolphins. It has a Patriot feel to it where players that have not been working out for other teams are have some minor off-field issues can be given a shot. Nkemdiche was arrested earlier this off-season for speeding and driving on a suspended license. When he showed up for camp their coach said he was out of shape and that led to him being releases a short time later.
How well he does in Miami will be up to him now.