Miami Dolphins first quarter ends with a 6-3 deficit to Falcons
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are playing real football at Hard Rock Stadium tonight and their first quarter is in the books with Miami losing.
The Dolphins took the opening kick-off down the field but could not get past the 30 yard line. They settled for a field goal.
Miami’s offense was decent but nothing to great as they shake off the off-season rust. Ryan Fitzpatrick made some nice plays including a first down throw to DeVante Parker after scrambling out of pressure. Kenyan Drake got the nod at running back but was replace the following series by Kalen Ballage.
The big struggle for the Dolphins was expected. The offensive line was doing an adequate job to keep pressure off the QB most of the drive but eventually surrendered a sack on the second drive.
Defensively the Dolphins were getting minimal pressure on the Falcons first drive. They gave up a touchdown but shut down the two point conversion. Most of the defensive issues were from Nik Needham who gave up a deep pass, missed a tackle, and was flagged for pass interference.
This is only the first game of the pre-season so there isn’t much expected. The Dolphins are not game planning or rolling out anything special but the physicality and “abusive” defense that Brian Flores said he wanted to see was not present in the first quarter.
As the 2nd quarter begin, Josh Rosen is making his debut for the Dolphins. Rosen’s first pass was incomplete. Another incomplete to Ballage who wasn’t looking for the ball. The Dolphins received a first down on the play for roughing the passer.
On third down, while in the grasp of a defender, Rosen threw a completion to Preston Williams who made a great catch for a first down.
There is a lot of game left and more pre-season games to iron this out.