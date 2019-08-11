How good could the Josh Rosen-Preston Williams connection become?
By Shawn Digity
Preston Williams and Josh Rosen both made waves during the first preseason game, especially with each other. How high could their ceiling become?
It seemed like it was the talk of the town, the emerging Rosen-Williams rapport. If it wasn’t someone raving about Preston Williams, then it was someone raving about Josh Rosen.
And, for the record, I’m all about it. I was a big fan of Josh Rosen coming out in 2018 and I loved seeing some of the moves he was making against the Falcons. There’s still a lot of meat on the bone, too. Rosen has steadily improved over three weeks of training camp and one preseason game.
I can’t claim to be on the Preston Williams wagon before training camp started, but I recognized that there was talent along with the off-the-field issues that ultimately caused him to drop out of the draft. If not for those, then I could’ve seen Williams going as early as the third round, though.
At 6’4 and around 215, Preston Williams certainly has the size to be a number one receiver, but that was apparent on Thursday night. Williams was catching balls that only he would’ve been able to snag. And I think there’s plenty more where that came from.
While some of the passes might’ve been ill-advised, like Rosen’s last-ditch effort lob to Williams, their chemistry was readily on display and it made for several highlight-worthy plays. Besides the aforementioned lob, there’s also this awesome, magical one-handed catch.
I would’ve never guessed that Preston Williams would’ve already made this much noise. It’s still only the preseason, but the on-field play cannot be ignored. Williams has already shown the makings of an NFL receiver, and the next biggest question is how much time he’ll be given during the games that mean something.
I’ll be watching intently to see how high this roller coaster goes; Josh Rosen and Preston Williams are going to be two of the biggest names connected to the Dolphins in 2019 at this point, and I think we’ve only scratched the surface of how fun and productive they can both be.
This thing is only getting started, too. My inner fan is giddy at the potential with Josh Rosen and Preston Williams, and I can’t wait to see the things they do this season.