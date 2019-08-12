Rumor: Miami Dolphins interested in trading for Jadeveon Clowney
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins may or may not be in the market for what could become a blockbuster trade for Jadeveon Clowney according to new rumors.
This is not typically a time for trade rumors to start surfacing but there is a report of a rumor that has the Miami Dolphins interested in obtaining Houston Texan star DE, Jadeveon Clowney.
At the moment, the Dolphins are only one of the rumored teams. It would make sense to include the Dolphins in trade talk rumors for a number of reasons. One, they are extremely thin at the DE position and lack a solid pass-rusher. Two, they have the cap space to be able to fit Clowney in, and three, they have the 2020 draft capital to pay the Texans for him.
On the other side of that rumor mill is the fact that the Dolphins are rebuilding their roster and covet their draft picks in 2020. The fact that the Dolphins are in the rumor mix is really nothing more, at this point, than hyperbole.
But what if it wasn’t? If the Dolphins wanted to obtain the former number one overall pick, they could certainly make it work. Clowney wants a new contract and the Dolphins could easily do that. He is young which fits the teams vision, he is a very good DE/LB, and would solve a big position of need on the roster. He would be a good fit but again, this is a team that wants to build through the draft and it will take multiple picks to get him away from the Texans.
Of course the Dolphins, who again, are rebuilding, managed to send a 2nd round pick to Arizona for Josh Rosen along with a 5th round pick next year. So anything, I suppose, is possible.