Miami Dolphins Kenyan Drake is sporting a walking boot after injury
By Brian Miller
Miami Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake will not likely play on Thursday night after injuring his foot in practice on Tuesday.
Kenyan Drake is sporting a walking boot today after injuring his foot in practice on Tuesday. It makes his availability for the Tampa Bay pre-season game in doubt.
The injury will open more opportunity for Kalen Ballage who saw a decent workload in the first pre-season game last week. There has been a camp battle between the two throughout camp with Ballage taking many of the first-team reps. Despite Ballage being the primary runner, it was Drake who started.
Now with Drakes injury, it will be Ballage who will handle the early duties. The degree and the exact nature of Drake’s injury is unclear at this time.
Drake hasn’t been the only injury thus far. DeVante Parker did not practice with the team today with an unidentified injury as well.
In other news, the Dolphins defense has a new starter at defensive end with Nate Orchard replacing the ineffective Charles Harris. Harris has been a bust since arriving in Miami as a first-round draft pick. This was supposed to be a make or break year with so much turnover at the position but he has yet to show much on the practice field.
Miami has three more pre-season games before the season kicks off and they must pare down their roster to the leagues final 53. Most of the position battles continue and nothing is certain as the team rebuilds.
We should know more about both Drake’s and Parker’s injuries when the coach addresses the media today or tomorrow.
UDPATE VIA Armando Salguero
NOTE: The Dolphins play on Friday not on Thursday.