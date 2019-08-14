Miami Dolphins showing interest in Washington’s Trent Williams
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have an offensive line problem and they are reportedly interested in trading for Washington lineman Trent Williams.
Are they rumors or reports? That is the questions as it relates to the Miami Dolphins interest in Trent Williams. The Dolphins, who are in joint practices with the Buccaneers, are supposedly interseted in the offensive tackle.
Over the last few days the Dolphins have been linked to Houston Texan defensive end Jadeveon Clowney but it appears that the interest was lukewarm at best. That is not necessarily the level that the Dolphins have for Williams.
Of course, there is the question of what Miami would be willing to offer and what the Redskins would be willing to accept. According to other reports on social media, the Redskins have not interest in trading their top offensive lineman.
According to Adam Schefter, the Redskins may only be able to get a first round and a later round draft pick for Williams. It is safe to rule out the Dolphins if the pricetag is indeed a first-round pick. Miami covets their draft picks next year and while they could opt to trade one or two of them, the first round is most assuredly not going to be one.
Williams is holding out from Redskins camp and his agent has made it clear that Williams is more than willing to sit out the entire season if need be. He wants a new deal and the Redskins don’t seem to thrilled with the prospect of a new contract yet.
This is an interesting situation with the Dolphins. Williams would likely play on the right side of the line with Laremy Tunsil on the left side. It would make for a very solid bookend on the line but contract could be a problem. Williams wants top left tackle money and Tunsil is going to need a new contract as well in the next year or two.
All of this adds up to the Dolphins really not being in a position to add Williams and while the Redskins sit on his rights, Williams will continue his holdout as he continues to pursue a move from the team.