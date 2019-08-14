Miami Dolphins player profile: The ageless John Denney
By George Keim
John Denney doesn’t get a lot of headlines during the season, and that’s a good thing but his tenure with the Miami Dolphins has been impressive and long.
The life of a long snapper can be lonely. If you’re lucky, you play a dozen plays a game. But on each and every one of those plays, everything starts with you. Do your job right, and no one knows your name. Heck, even if you’re exceptional, as John Denney is, you won’t see your name in the newspaper the next day.
John Denney has been the long snapper for the Miami Dolphins since signing with the team in 2005. Denney was an undrafted free agent from Brigham Young University where he was a defensive end. Denney supplanted then Dolphins long snapper Ed Perry and has snapped every long snap since. The 40-year-old Denney will be starting his 15th NFL season. Denney has been credited with 43 tackles over the course of his 14-year career and was twice elected to the Pro Bowl (2010 & 2012).
Denney currently stands tied for 17th overall in NFL history in consecutive games started with 224. A tremendous feat no matter what position you play. Should he play and stay healthy, he has a chance to move into the top 5 in two years.
Denney has been married for 15 years to his wife Christy. The couple has 3 sons and 2 daughters, Austin, Brock, Weston, Gracie, and Bailey. Christy Denney runs a very successful cooking website called The Girl Who Ate Everything.
Not only has Denney been rock solid on the field, but he is also known around the Dolphins organization for his work in the community. As a kid, Denney was equally impressive. He earned the prestigious rank of Eagle Scout in the Boy Scouts of America.
To the casual fan, Denney will continue to an overshadowed part of the team, but to those who know the game well his value will continue to be appreciated. In a year of change and rebuild, it’s comforting to know that the Miami Dolphins continue to have as close to a sure thing as there is in sports in John Denney.