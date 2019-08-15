Dolphins’ Kenny Stills and owner Stephen Ross have brief talk
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins were in the national spotlight last week when Kenny Stills called out owner Stephen Ross and they have put it to bed.
Last week Kenny Stills took exception with Stephen Ross hosting a fundraising dinner for the nations president. Stills says he and the owner have talked.
Speaking with the media after a joint practice with the Buccaneers, Stills was asked repeatedly about the incident and any remaining issues with the team’s owner Stephen Ross. He said that the two have “agreed to disagree” and pretty much left it there.
When asked about whether or not Ross was receptive to his comments or his thoughts, Stills let the media know where he stood with the owner.
"“I can’t say. Like I said, our conversation was short. We agreed to disagree, and we both said that there weren’t any hard feelings, and our focus was on trying to win games this year.” – Dolphins released media transcripts."
Stills did say, after being asked, that he told Ross he should have taken a different approach. The same approach that head coach Brian Flores said he should have taken. Stills agreed that social media was probably not the best way to go about expressing himself about the situation.
"(Did Stephen Ross express to you that he preferred you didn’t tweet out anything?) – “No. I actually was the one that brought it up saying that – just likes (Head Coach Brian) Flores said – looking back at it in hindsight, that probably is the most professional thing to do. Would I have done it? Going back, probably not. But I agree with Flores, I agree with other people that it is probably the right thing to do.” – Dolphins transcripts"
The question now is whether or not this over with. According to Stills the two of them agreed that the focus should move forward on winning games. The Dolphins need Still’s contributions and the fact that the two have spoken is the first step in getting things fixed.
Stills stands by what he said and he should because that is how he feels. He has been a huge proponent in the community to bridge gaps between that community and law enforcement. Until last week, his impact has been exceptionally positive and while some believe that his statements were positive as well, the route taken, as he admitted, should have been different.
Regardless, the communication between the two men will help the team move forward and put this all behind them.