Miami Dolphins appear to have found their defensive leader
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have, for the last several years, searched with no luck in finding a bonafide defensive leader. That seems to have changed.
As the Miami Dolphins prep for the second pre-season game of the exhibition season, Jerome Baker has been handed the green helmet sticker that signifies he is the one who will have contact with the sidelines through his helmet. It may not seem like much, but Baker is making his presence known.
To say that Baker has been a surprise hit with the Dolphins would be an understatement. Drafted in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft, the Ohio State product has already made a bigger impact that 2nd round pick Raekwon McMillan.
While McMillan was drafted a year earlier, he missed all of his rookie season with an injury. He struggled with his true rookie year in 2018 but Baker shined. Baker finished his rookie season with 57 solo tackles, 79 combined, an interception, touchdown, and three passes defended while starting in 11 games.
McMillan’s first full season playing with the Dolphins saw him make 105 combined tackles, 69 solo and one pass defended. It may look like his production was better but he started five more games than Baker.
Through camp so far, Baker has been impressive in leading the linebacker unit and the coaches love the versatility that he has shown. In the Patrick Graham/Brian Flores system, Baker could be a huge difference-maker on defense.
Baker is earning his stripes and continues to try to get better and the coaches are seeing that effort and production. The Dolphins really haven’t had a true defensive leader since Zach Thomas but to say that Baker is on pace to become that type of leader is far too early.
The good news is that Baker is doing what he needs to do to make the defense better and that will help as the team rebuilds. Through camp so far, Baker has been the best of the linebacker group and Miami needs to hope that continues. If he can truly become a defensive vocal leader the Dolphins will be in good shape for years to come.