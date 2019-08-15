Miami Dolphins Brian Flores noncommital on QB competition leader
By Brian Miller
The battle for the starting Miami Dolphins quarterback job is still up in the air according to head coach Brian Flores and it will remain that way.
Brian Flores has two quarterbacks who look ready to start the season but ask him who is leading and the Miami Dolphins head coach won’t say anything for certain.
“It’s a competition”, Flores told the media on Wednesday after Josh Rosen practiced with the first-team unit and Ryan Fitzpatrick took second team reps. That may seem like an indication on where things stand but that is far from the truth.
"“We wanted to get him some looks with obviously our first team but (Bucs Defensive Coordinator) Todd (Bowles) does a really good job in Tampa and I wanted to see him against that group and some of the exotic looks that his first team was giving us. That’s really it. ‘Fitz’ (Ryan Fitzpatrick) saw it yesterday. – Dolphins media transcripts"
It is a smart coach who mixes up the first-team reps to see what his quarterback have to offer. While Rosen missed some throws according to Flores, he does believe that Rosen is moving in the right direction. Certainly he has ground to cover in his chase for the starting job but if he can make things equal he will have a better chance of being the team’s guy.
Flores said that Rosen is doing good but he said that he would have to review the practice film to see how well Rosen is doing. When asked about the status of the two, he did his best to stay noncommittal.
"(Who’s your leader in your quarterback competition as of now?) – “Look, it’s a competition and it’s a competition at every positon. I think my job is to help these guys become the best players they can possibly be. And the competition is part of that. Who’s leading? Who’s not leading? That’s irrelevant to me. I want these guys to get better and improve every day. That’ where I’m at with it.”"
There are three more pre-season games and a lot of practices in between before Flores needs to make a statement with who his starter for opening weekend will be. It would not be surprising to see Josh Rosen start one of those three remaining games and possibly one of the next two with the other going to Fitzpatrick.
Fitzpatrick practiced against his former team for the first time and he enjoyed the experience. It was evident after a touchdown pass that had him celebrating with his teammates. The entire training camp and practices are designed to be a competition and Flores loves the enthusiasm but again, he is far from naming anyone the winner in the quarterback battle and that too makes the competition better.