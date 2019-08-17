Miami Dolphins should plan to start Josh Rosen week one
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are conducting a quarterback competition between Josh Rosen and Ryan Fitzpatrick but it should be Rosen who starts.
When the Miami Dolphins made a 2nd round trade for Josh Rosen, many thought it was a foregone conclusion that he would start 2019’s season but Brian Flores made it clear that this was a full QB competition.
Through the first days of training camp, Ryan Fitzpatrick held a lead over the younger QB but Rosen made up ground. Then came pre-season game one and Fitzpatrick looked good but Josh Rosen didn’t look bad. In fact, they were pretty much equal.
Then came last nights week two pre-season game. Josh Rosen started and played all of the first half. He led the team on two scoring drives, field goals, but the offensive line was a big issue. Rosen, while not great, had a good game overall. Dropped passes hindered him.
In the pocket, Rosen looked good before the 2nd team offensive line took over and started giving up quick pressure. At that point, he buckled. The thing is, Ryan Fitzpatrick, didn’t look good in his quarter of play and yes, the offensive line was not good for him either.
Miami should start Josh Rosen in the third pre-season game and that starter should start the opening weekend of the regular season. Rosen is winning the quarterback battle but not because he is head and shoulders above Fitzpatrick. He is winning because he is performing as well as Fitzpatrick and if everything between the two is equal, the younger player needs the reps, the season, and the evaluation in 2019.
Rosen doesn’t give Miami any better chance of winning in 2019 than Fitzpatrick does. For the Dolphins, it needs to be about evaluation ahead of the 2020 draft. To be clear, again, Rosen isn’t playing bad or even behind Fitzpatrick, they are clearly about the same.
"“I thought he played well in the first half. I thought he made some smart decisions early. I’d like to see him not take those couple of sacks on that one series. He did step up in the pocket on that one. Overall, he had good command of the huddle.” Brian Flores on the play of Josh Rosen – Miami Dolphins communication department."
All of this being said, Flores is not handing the keys to Rosen just yet. When asked if he has seen enough in Fitzpatrick, Flores made it clear that there is a competition. As for week three pre-season? Fitzpatrick is likely to get the start according to Flores.
"(On whether or not he saw enough out of Fitzpatrick to make a quarterback decision for Week 1…) –“Nah, we will probably start him next week.” – Miami Dolphins released transcripts"
This not concerning but it is valuable time that should be used on Rosen. Rosen, in my opinion, should be starting week three, run a series or two in week four, and start the season. Not because the Dolphins traded for him but simply because the two are pretty close in this competition and the long game is to find a permanent solution at quarterback. No matter how good Ryan Fitzpatrick plays, he is not the future of the Miami Dolphins. He isn’t the future for any team, not in his 15th season.