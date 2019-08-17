Preston Williams is going to be good says Dolphins’ Brian Flores
By Brian Miller
Preston Williams did not have a great game in week two of pre-season and he didn’t have a good game either but Brian Flores still believes in him.
During Friday nights game, the Miami Dolphins up-and-coming receiver was held to just one pass catch for seven yards and a couple of ugly drops. He was just o.k. in his first action as a punt returner as well. If you think his stock dropped after a poor game, guess again.
Williams may not have turned in the game he did a week early but he still has the support of his head coach and for the first time we may have a sliver of proof that he is on the Dolphins “roster lock” list. Head coach Brian Flores talked about Williams after the game.
"“He had a drop early. He’s a young kid, it was his second full game. Every experience is good for him. He had a couple punt returns. Guys in this league are fast, if you are going to go east to west, you better be extremely fast, and even then, you got those fast guys chasing you. That’s an experience for him … hopefully he’s learning from that. He’s had a good camp, he had a good week. Look he’s young he’s going to make some mistakes. We’re just going to correct them and he’s going to be good.” – Dolphins released transcripts"
The last line says a lot. “He’s going to be good.” You don’t release players that you believe will be good and you can’t hide a receiver on the practice squad that has the abilities that Williams’ has showcased. Of course, things could change as the rest of the pre-season continues but William’s has earned a roster spot and it is likely that Brian Flores already knows this.
In reality, the biggest question about Williams is not whether he will make the final 53 man roster but whether or not he will see a lot of playing time and then exactly how much playing time will he see? Williams had a bad game and as Flores said, he is young, he will make mistakes. Now, having a bad game, he needs to learn from it, grow, and get better.