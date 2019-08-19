Christian Wilkins is having fun while making and impact for Miami Dolphins
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins should be happy with first-round pick Christian Wilkins. He is very happy, having a lot of fun while making an impact.
Christian Wilkins introduced himself to the Miami Dolphins fanbase with an unexpected leap into NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell when he took to the stage at the draft. He hasn’t let up with his jovial attitude.
Throughout camp, Wilkins has let his character shine through. He takes the game seriously but doesn’t let it keep him from having fun. It’s the way it should be. His attitude is infectious.
His goal is to continue to improve and after the joint practices with the Buccaneers, Wilkins was quick to say that he has a lot of work to do. He doesn’t pat himself on the back for the good plays but instead tries to learn from the bad ones.
"I don’t get too high on the good ones, I don’t get too low on the bad ones. It’s just about getting better and improving, so that was big. I really enjoyed this week of practices – going against someone else because it was like the intensity of a game, but you could make mistakes or you just knew it wasn’t as detrimental as it would be if it were a game. – Via Miami Dolphins released transcripts."
Wilkins is going to be relied upon a lot this season. He is becoming the backbone of the Dolphins defensive line. His play through two pre-season games has been better than what you would expect from a rookie playing his first NFL games. Pre-season or not.
The 2019 season is going to be a learning one for all of the players as they adjust to a new system and scheme and the team itself rebuilds and reshapes in the hope of sustainable success. The Dolphins need Wilkins to continue progressing. With two more pre-season games and a dress rehearsal coming later this week, Wilkins will get the time to prep for the season opener. It seems pretty clear that he will be mentally ready.