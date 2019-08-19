Injuries hit the Miami Dolphins wide-receiver group at practice
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have been relatively healthy this off-season and training camp season but today, the wide-receivers took a bit of a hit.
At today’s practice, two Miami Dolphins receivers have been reported to have injuries but the more severe may be to Isaiah Ford. According to local media, Ford was injured and taken off the field holding his knee.
The seventh-round draft in 2017 spent his rookie season on IR after an ACL/MCL injury. It is unclear what this new injury is or if it is to the same knee. Either way, it doesn’t bode well for the young receiver who is trying to win a roster spot in a tight competition.
The other injury news comes via social media who are reporting that DeVante Parker has a foot injury. He entered the league with a foot injury and has missed every season’s opening game since joining the Dolphins a first-round pick.
The injury diagnosis isn’t clear and like with Ford, there is no word on whether the injury could be related to the same foot as before. Parker has missed considerable time since being drafted.
Miami has tough decisions to make at receiver and the injuries, while unfortunate, could open a roster spot for someone else.
It remains to be seen what will happen moving forward but if the injury to Parker is correct, he will miss this weeks game and maybe the fourth pre-season game. It is very likely that Ford will miss at least one preseason game depending on the severity of the injury.
Miami will play the Jacksonville Jaguars this week at Hard Rock Stadium. They are 1-1 thus far through two preseason games.