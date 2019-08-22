Miami Dolphins will have several players out who really need to be in
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will play the Jaguars in about an hour and there will be several players who will not be on the field tonight. They needed to be.
In another week the Miami Dolphins will have to pare down their roster to 53 men and that means every snap between now and then will count for those players trying to make the roster. Several of them will not be on the field tonight as reported by Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald.
While this is not 100% official it is likely accurate and a few more could be added at game time. Of the 12 listed by Beasley, Parker, Wilson, Grant, Jones, Drake, McDonald, Aikens, Van Ginkel, and Taylor are in no threat of losing their roster spots but for the others, it could be a bad sign.
Kiko Alonso has suddenly emerged as a potential roster cut. He has not practiced much of late and has not appeared in any of the team’s preseason games. Already on the outs for playing time behind Jerome Baker and Sam Eguavoen, Alonso needs to be concerned about his position.
Chase Allen has fallen way down on the linebacker unit as he has not been able to practice with an undisclosed injury. His best chance was to make the roster on special teams but if he isn’t on the field he will not be able to impress the special team’s coach.
While Raekwon McMillan is not in any real danger to lose his roster spot, the fact he isn’t playing is not helping his case to actually see playing time on the field in the regular season. McMillan is now likely a situational linebacker. McMillan was running with the second-team unit earlier in camp before his injury took him off of it.
With these players out of tonight’s game, it is an opportunity for younger players to shine with the hopes of gaining favor for a final 53 spot. With Parker, Wilson, and Grant out, expect to get a heavy dose of undrafted rookie Preston Williams.
Williams had a great first preseason game but fell back to Earth in week two. He will need to step up tonight and show that last week was the fluke. Conversely at running back, Kalen Ballage will get the start but it could be Patrick Laird who benefits the most.
Laird has shown a lot of potential in both the run game and passing game and could elevate himself on the depth chart. Miami is going to take a long look at Myles Gaskin and Mark Walford as well tonight so Laird needs to make the most of his opportunity.
UPDATE: Laremy Tunsil will not play tonight