Miami Dolphins’ Christian Wilkins calls leadership “universal”
By Brian Miller
When the Miami Dolphins drafted defensive tackle Christian Wilkins they drafted more than a big front man who can collapse a pocket and stop the run. They drafted a leader.
Christian Wilkins is a lot of things and now that he has three preseason games under his belt, he is emerging as a defensive leader. A player that others go to. Maybe not for advice but for something more important.
Wilkins spoke with the media on Thursday and called leadership “universal”. He was asked about how his confidence is knowing that veterans are leaning on him for things.
"That’s definitely big for my confidence and knowing that and just learning that they’re respecting me enough to look to me as a leader – a guy to bring some juice, bring a little bit of energy because that’s what I’m all about. – Miami Dolphins released transcripts"
Wilkins was asked about a specific incident with Davon Godchaux. Godchaux was speaking with the media and said that it didn’t matter if a player was a rookie or a veteran, that “anybody can be a leader”. Wilkins is becoming that guy. Godchuax said he asked Wilkins for some “juice”. Not surprising given Wilkins’ electric personality.
The Dolphins should be impressed with what they have seen of Wilkins on and off the field. He has emerged as a leader but not becuase he thumped his chest and said “I’m a leader” but instead because his attitude is such that he is infectious and players love to follow him, lean on him, and get “juiced” by his enthusiasm.
Wilkins play on the field has been just as good. He has three games in the bank and continues to learn. He has made it clear that he is just trying to learn and grow. He says the more reps he gets will make him better and allow him to catch up with the veterans in terms of experience but knows that time is what will help him the most.
Wilkins also talked about the demand that Flores is putting on him. After Flores told the media that Wilkins needed to play with his pad level, and then said, “Wilkins if you are listening, you need to play with pad level”, Wilkins said he has a good relationship with the coach and that Flores holds him to a high standard and he is trying to buy into what Flores is doing. He welcomes the challenge.
Miami needs Wilkins to be a disruptive force on the defensive line. They passed on a potential franchise quarterback in Dwayne Haskins to draft him. He is the first draft pick of the Brian Flores era and he needs to prove it wasn’t a mistake. So far, it hasn’t been a mistake.