Miami Dolphins rumored to be pushing hard for Jadeveon Clowney
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are a hot topic right now when the name Jadeveon Clowney is mentioned. Are the Dolphins making a big push to trade for him?
Late Friday night a social media storm began to brew with talk of the Miami Dolphins making a strong push for Houston Texans DE/LB Jadeveon Clowney. It is not a new rumor but after Jay Glazer mentioned the Dolphins as being one of as many as ten teams interested in the former first overall pick, things developed quickly with a summation.
If there is one fact it is that the Dolphins need defensive pass-rushing help. Sure, Charles Harris has looked better this preseason than any other season but does any want to put their trust in him? Probably not quite yet. The facts, however, might just end there.
Wherever the rumor of Miami’s interest or push for Clowney actually started, there are variables that come into play. First, the Dolphins are rebuilding so sending 2020 draft picks for a player doesn’t make a lot of sense. Second, Clowney has been injury-prone since arriving in the league which means there is always a chance he won’t be around to make plays for you.
It doesn’t really stop there. Clowney has not signed his franchise tag and will be a free agent next season. If Miami traded for him they would be able to use the franchise tag on him again but without a new contract, one expected to be expensive, the Dolphins could trade for a one-year player. That doesn’t make sense.
There is no denying that Clowney could help Miami this year, fills a need, and eliminates the need to draft that position in 2020. Again his injuries are a concern. While nothing serious, Miami already has DeVante Parker who misses time with bumps and bruises.
If trade compensation was in Miami’s favor, it would be worth a shot. His future in Houston doesn’t look to be long-term unless he is simply pushing for the Texans to offer more. The next question, of many, is whether or not Clowney would want to play in Miami? He very well could tell Miami he has no interest and waits out the start of the 2020 free agency period.
Rumors are rumors and nothing is concrete but we will keep you posted as this progresses.