Report: Jadeveon Clowney trade in 48 hours will it be Miami Dolphins?
By Brian Miller
The NFL could see a big trade in the next 24 to 48 hours as Jadeveon Clowney may be on the move. Will his new team be the Miami Dolphins?
According to a report by NFL insider Michael Lombardi, the trade for Jadeveon Clowney will or could come in the next 24-48 hours but the question remains, who will that mystery team be?
Lombardi says that the Texans are looking for a wide-receiver to pair with DeAndre Hopkins. If the Dolphins are involved, they can check this box. They have a plethora of talented receivers that could be moved in a trade for the defensive end.
Lombardi says that teams are trying to talk with Clowney about a new deal. He currently doesn’t have one and this means that without him signing his franchise tag, a new team will have to negotiate a deal with him and he will also have some control over which team he is traded to.
Miami could offer a mid-round draft pick and one or even two of their receivers if they wanted to. DeVante Parker, Kenny Stills, and even Albert Wilson could be potential tradeable receivers. None of those three would be worthy of a straight up trade but packaged correctly they could make an offer.
Reports of a Clowney trade have been circulating of late. On Thursday nights FOX broadcast of the Dolphins vs. Jaguars game, Jay Glazer reported that as many as ten teams could be in the mix for Clowney and that Miami was indeed one of them.
The Dolphins have a need on the edge and when healthy, Clowney is very good. Unfortunately health has been an issue with him. He has missed 18 games in his five-year career but 12 of those came his rookie season.
While injuries have kept him out of one or two games over the last three seasons, he has made the Pro Bowl the last three seasons and would be a huge addition to a franchise looking to win while rebuilding. Suffice to say if the Dolphins do trade for Clowney talk of a “tank” season can be thrown out the window.