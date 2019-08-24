Report: Miami Dolphins have made attempts to trade Reshad Jones
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are interested in moving some of their veteran players if the price is right, including safety Reshad Jones.
Reshad Jones has been a topic of trade talks since the off-season began but it appears that the team is indeed trying to trade him but they can’t find a willing partner.
Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, citing NFL sources, says that that Miami Dolphins would like to move Jones.
"Jones no longer is expected to be an every down player in Miami’s defense, and while he said he’s happy to accept that role, Miami has made attempts to deal him. – Barry Jackson"
While the Dolphins may be hoping to trade the veteran it is unlikely that a trade partner will be found without creative tinkering with Jones’ contract. Think of this as a similar situation to Ryan Tannehill. The Dolphins had to absorb some of the contract to facilitate a trade. For Tannehill it was easier, he is a quarterback, still young, and the return value was a fourth-round pick.
Jones won’t bring a 4th round pick to Miami so how much money do the Dolphins have to eat to move him for less? Should they? Probably not.
If the Dolphins were to move Jones, the other team would take on his contract that will eat just over $17 million in 2019 cap space. Miami, of course, could take on some of that deal. If he is released Miami would save only $100k and eat the rest as dead money. That is not going to happen.
Next year things swing back into Miami’s favor when releasing him would save $11.5 million with only $4 million in dead money. It makes more sense to let him play through this year in that reduced role that Jackson talked about and then release him next year or try and trade him.
If there is one thing that seems certain is Miami will top a lot of trade rumors from now until the trade deadline and they are indeed actively trying to move some of their veterans.