Miami Dolphins closing in on Jadeveon Clowney trade
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are closer to trading for Jadeveon Clowney and a deal could be struck at any time according to multiple reports.
When the dust settles at the end of this week the Miami Dolphins may have a new pass rusher in pro bowl talent Jadeveon Clowney as the team inches towards a potential blockbuster trade.
According to reports, the Dolphins believe that they are the frontrunner for Clowney and Clowney has already met head coach Brian Flores. He has also told people close to him that he believes the Texans will trade him to Miami.
Compensation is, of course, the question. The Texans want a left tackle or a wide receiver. Laremy Tunsil has been mentioned quite a bit this week but it is doubtful the Dolphins would create a hole on their roster to fill another. The receiver is a different story.
Kenny Stills is a popular choice among fans and media alike. Stills has not endeared himself to new head coach Brian Flores and Flores called him out for underperforming and not having his mind on football. Stills makes a lot of sense and would help the Texans.
Running back is also a sudden need for the Texans who lost starter Lamar Miller to a torn ACL. If the Texans are interested and Miami is up to trade, Kenyan Drake could be floated and paired with Stills to make the deal happen.
Clowney has yet to sign his franchise tender and wants a new deal but it’s unclear if the Dolphins and Clowney have discussed financial numbers. If the trade does go through, Clowney immediately becomes one of the best defensive frontmen on the Dolphins roster and that could bring question marks as to the future of Charles Harris.
Harris has had a good preseason so far so it would be surprising if the Dolphins released him if a trade is made.