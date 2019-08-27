Time is winding down on Miami Dolphins Alonso and Stills
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are purging their roster well in advance of Saturday’s mandatory cuts and Kiko Alonso and Kenny Stills could be next.
There are rumors circulating, rumors only for now, that the Miami Dolphins could be cutting Kenny Stills or possibly trading him sometime today. That same line of thinking has Kiko Alonso on the outs as well.
Miami is in the middle of a youth movement as they rebuild the roster and players that have been injured or are not seen as long-term solutions are being released. Being a veteran on this team with futures in doubt beyond this year should be on alert. That could also go for running back Kenyan Drake as well.
Today’s latest comes from a reliable outlet, the 5 Reason Sports Network. The group is very reliable when it comes to Miami Dolphins news and they are reporting that Stills, may be gone.
While they do not mention Stills by name, it is a foregone conclusion that is who they are referring to. Stills also, for unspecified reasons, was not practicing today which surprised many in the local media covering practice today.
As for Alonso, his name has been on the block now for a while. He spent most of camp injured and missed preseason work. The Dolphins reportedly were or are trying to trade him but nothing has materialized on that front just yet.
The next few days for the Dolphins will be huge as they continue to purge the roster of overpriced veterans that were signed on bad deals by Mike Tannenbaum under the Adam Gase system.
If Stills is released today, many in the national media will point to the Stephen Ross issue but the reality is that Stills has underperformed and is not in the Dolphins future.