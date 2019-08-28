Miami Dolphins defense could become a building block for future
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins may land Jadeveon Clowney and if they do, the Dolphins defense could be a huge force for years to come.
Nothing is official or even unofficial when it comes to a trade for Jadeveon Clowney but one thing is without question, if he joins the Miami Dolphins, the potential of this defense could be through the roof.
Entering the 2019 season the Dolphins had a lot of questions on defense but the addition of Clowney could erase a lot of those. Consider the building blocks that are already in place.
Defensive line:
Christian Wilkins – First-round draft pick this past April, already the starter and emerging leader on the defensive front. Has played very well all three preseason games.
Davon Godchaux – Former mid-round draft pick of the Dolphins and is playing very well in his role with Wilkins. Still developing but looking to have a breakout season in 2019.
Vincent Taylor – Another former mid-rounder who is back from a 2018 injury and provides valuable depth with near-starter talent.
Linebackers:
Jerome Baker – the best linebacker on the unit as of now and the leader of the defense. He is entering his 2nd season in the NFL.
Sam Eguavoen – The CFL cast-off is impressing the coaches and the media/fans. If what he has shown in preseason translates to the regular season there is one-two punch with Baker.
Cornerback:
Xavien Howard – The best defensive player on the roster, arguably, just signed a big extension this off-season. Shutdown corner type with great ball skills.
Minkah Fitzpatrick – Former first-round draft pick with a high-skill set and versatility that allows him to play all over the field.
10 Draft picks – The Miami Dolphins will enter the 2020 season needing corner and safety help but not so much so that they will need to blow top draft picks on them. Still the defense will see plenty of additions on the unit next season.