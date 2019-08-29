Who will win the starting job at quarterback for the Miami Dolphins
By Sean Moon
Who will win the starting job at quarterback for the Miami Dolphins and who will be the one to lead this offense in the future and make this franchise relevant again?
So it appears that the quarterback race is over for the Miami Dolphins. Head coach Brian Flores has said that the last preseason game will feature Jake Rudock. So apparently he has seen enough from the top two QB’s throughout camp and the three preseason games to make his decision on who the starting quarterback for this Miami Dolphins team might be.
I would assume that the decision has already been made behind the Dolphins head coaches’ door. The two quarterbacks may or may not already know. So what have the two quarterbacks done this offseason?
First, let’s look at the stats for each.
Josh Rosen went 45 for 28, with 352 yards, compiled a 62.2% completion percentage. Rosen averaged a 7.8 yards an attempt with no touchdown’s, threw one interception, got sacked five times and ended up with a 77.3 rating.
Ryan Fitzpatrick went 32 for 17, with 166 yards, compiled a 53.1% completion percentage. Fitzpatrick averaged 5.2 yards an attempt with one touchdown, threw no interceptions, got sacked twice and ended up with a 78.4 rating.
Neither one of these quarterback stat line screams, I just won a starting quarterback job in the NFL, but you also have to keep in mind who these two quarterbacks have played against. I know head coach Brian Flores doesn’t quite see this the same way that I do. The head coach recently said,
"”It’s results oriented always. It’s a production business. I don’t care who you’re in there against. You want them to produce. That’s what we see, and that’s how we kind of evaluate it. We want to see good decision-making really at all positions, but definitely the quarterback position. When it’s time to check it down, we check it down. We don’t want to make throws into traffic. We’ve got to have good ball security. – Head Coach Brian Flores"
Most of Ryan Fitzpatrick plays came against first-team defenses, especially in the most important third preseason game. Josh Rosen played the majority of his time against nonstarter caliber players, for what that’s worth. Neither one of these quarterbacks seemed to distance themselves from one another, but to be honest, neither one had any time behind an atrocious offensive line to do so.
I think there were a lot of moving parts this preseason due to the fact the coaching staff was new at this, the quarterbacks were new to the system and evaluations might be a bit more challenging because of all the moving parts. Now that doesn’t mean it can’t be done, that just means there were a lot more challenges in this particular instance that would normally take place, as far as game time evaluations.
I have seen from every press conference I watched or article that I read, that it seems head coach Brian Flores knows and understands what it is he is looking for in his starting quarterback, what I’m not sure about is if he has seen whatever that might be in either one of these quarterbacks up to this point, and that is unfortunately what we all did not want to happen, especially after Rosen was traded for at the draft.
Time will surely tell what will become of all this and at this point, I really don’t see anything more than we had with Ryan Tannehill, except a cheaper situation. I certainly hope that I am wrong and something changes.
I know that Fitzpatrick can go on a run and play like Joe Montana, but unfortunately, he regresses and gives you a little Ryan Leaf mixed in. So you know what you got with Fitzpatrick, a streaky quarterback who always implodes at some point (that’s why he has played for so many teams). Rosen I think is a little more curious, you cannot deny the arm strength or the pocket presence, but sometimes the vision is a question or maybe it’s just his lack of trusting what he is seeing and trying to force something to happen.
As a fan you always want the young quarterback to come in and take command, get a winning streak going, get the team in the playoffs and win a Superbowl. Rarely are you rooting for the old guy to come in and win because you know its most likely a one and done movement.
I don’t believe in a tank for anybody’s plan, because truly you never know what you’re going to get when the professionals are on the defensive side of the ball playing against your stud rookie, it’s all an educated guess, and yes it’s ultimately a guess.
So, who should be the starting quarterback for the Miami Dolphins? That is the hard question the new head coach of the Miami Dolphins Brian Flores can only answer. Whatever his choice might be, I hope they play better than they have looked throughout the preseason because neither one has been very good in my opinion.