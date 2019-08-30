Miami Dolphins should stop talking about Clowney; he doesn’t want Miami
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have been close to landing star defensive end Jadeveon Clowney for the last week but it’s time to move on from him.
Reports all over the internet said that the Texans wanted Miami Dolphins left tackle Laremy Tunsil but that the Dolphins turned down the overtures because the price wasn’t to their liking.
According to reports, the Dolphins were offered a 2020 first-round draft pick and Clowney for Laremy Tunsil. They wanted more than that but in reality, the hold-up may, in fact, be Clowney.
McClain is a very reputable Texans beat writer so if he says that Clowney doesn’t want to be a Dolphin, then we should believe him. So should the Dolphins and they should stay away from the defender.
Money can’t buy happiness, or so they say, I’ve never had enough to test that theory. What is a reality is that no trade can happen until Clowney signs his franchise tender and if he won’t sign it because he doesn’t want to be in Miami, the Dolphins need to move on from him.
Miami can’t negotiate a new contract with Clowney or rather sign an extension until after this season is over. The NFL has a July rule that does not permit teams to discuss new contracts with franchised players.
If the Dolphins made a trade now, they would have to wait until the beginning of the league new year, or just before and there is no guarantee that Clowney would sign that deal. He has said that he wants to play for a contender and this year and probably next, is not the Dolphins.
Given the fact that Laremy Tunsil is involved and the Texans have not met the Dolphins demands, and then adding in the desire for Clowney to play anywhere other than Miami, it’s time to move on.