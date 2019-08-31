Blockbuster news: Miami Dolphins trade Tunsil and Stills to Texans
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have made a blockbuster trade after they got to their final 53 man roster. Of course, it was with the Texans.
The Miami Dolphins have traded starting left tackle Laremy Tunsil and star wide receiver Kenny Stills to the Houston Texans per reports. The move is expected to bring a ton of draft picks to the Dolphins.
Tunsil has been at the center of trade speculation for the better part of a week but until now Chris Grier remained hesitant on pulling the trigger. With Jadeveon Clowney moved to Seattle, it was assumed that the Dolphins were done making moves.
Miami will receive two first-round draft picks, one in each of the next two drafts, they will also receive a 2nd round pick. The Dolphins will also get offensive lineman Julie’n Davenport and special teams player Johnson Bademosi. More on them in a minute.
In addition to Tunsil, the Dolphins will give the Texans a 4th round draft pick and Kenny Stills. Stills has been on the rumor mill trade block for about two weeks now. There has been a lot of speculation about him being moved after controversial comments directed at owner Stephen Ross.
It will be interesting to see what happens in Texas.
The move to trade Tunsil has shocked the fanbase. Tunsil was likely to receive an extension but the Dolphins couldn’t pass up the three draft picks and the players involved.
Davenport played in all 16 games last year and started 15 of them. Overall he has 19 starts in his career and will likely become a starter for the Dolphins immediately. Bademosi spent one season with the Texans and was previously with the New England Patriots so this staff knows him well.
Tunsil was purely the best player on the Miami Dolphins offensive line and that unit, already short on starting talent, will have an even tougher time this year protecting the quarterback. We will have more on this tomorrow when we look at what this move means for both the offensive line and the wide receiver unit.