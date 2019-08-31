Breaking: Miami Dolphins dodge bullet as Clowney traded to Seattle
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins were very close to acquiring Jadeveon Clowney in a trade but thanks to Clowney, the Dolphins dodged a bullet.
Clowney did not want to be a Miami Dolphins player and instead will travel all the way up to the Northwest where he will join the Seattle Seahawks pending physicals of those involved.
It has been widely reported all week that Clowney was going to land with Miami but Clowney did not want to be part of the Dolphins rebuild and wanted to play for a team with more opportunity to win. The Seahawks will give him that but will they be able to keep in Seattle?
This is the big bullet that the Dolphins avoided. Clowney is a free agent after this season and due to NFL rules, he can not negotiate a contract extension until after the season. He will play on the franchise tag this year. If he doesn’t like what he sees in Seattle, he simply won’t sign and hit the free-agent market unless the Seahawks hit him with the tag again.
As for the compensation, it was rumored that Laremy Tunsil could have been a part of a deal or Kenny Stills or even Kenyan Drake. The Texans would have also sent a first-round pick to Miami if Tunsil was involved according to reports.
It is not known what the Texans will receive from the Seahawks but the popular line of thinking is that it will be two players.
It was a smart move by Chris Grier to stand his ground when it came to trading for a player that didn’t want to be in Miami. As we have seen in the past, other general managers kept throwing money at them until they changed their minds. Of course, Miami couldn’t throw money at him until next year.
UPDATE: Per Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, the Texans will receive a 2020 third-round draft pick and two defensive players for Clowney. They still need a wide receiver, a running back, and offensive line help.
The players involved: LB Jacob Martin, and pass-rusher Barkevious Mingo