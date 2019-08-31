Miami Dolphins cuts begin as Kiko Alonso cleans out his locker
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have started making their mandatory roster cuts today as they work to get to the final 53 man roster.
As the day progresses the Miami Dolphins will need to get to the leagues 53 man roster. While they made cuts earlier this week, they still have around 30 players that need to be released. Kiko Alonso could be one of them.
The local media is reporting via social media that Kiko Alonso was at the training facility this morning cleaning out his locker.
Cameron Wolfe originally reported the locker situation. Now the question is whether or not he will be released or traded.
While we wait for the news on Alonso, the Dolphins have released Jamiyus Pittman, Durval Querioz Neto, Cory Thomas, and Joey Mbu have all been released. If Neto clears waivers the Dolphins can add him to their practice squad as an extra player as part of the NFL’s international program.
So far nothing surprising as it relates to the releases. The tougher decisions will likely trickle in throughout the day when decisions at running back and wide receiver are made.
In his seasons with the Dolphins, Alonso has been a very physical player, sometimes too physical which turned off a lot of fans but he has produced for Miami. Last year he posted over 100 tackles on the season. While he has struggled at times with consistency, his lateral movements up and down the line of scrimmage were impressive.
In this new system, Alonso would not have fit in as a three-down player. He lost ground on Jerome Baker who emerged as the defensive leader and CFL cast-off Sam Eguavoen who had an outstanding camp and preseason.