Miami Dolphins have a lot of cuts to make by 4:00 today to get to 53
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will need to get to their final 53 man roster by 4:00 this afternoon and they have a lot of players that need to be released.
Currently, the Miami Dolphins sit around 83 or 85, you would think it would be easy to just click the Dolphins current roster and count them but some of the releases we have heard about are not official from the team, so they remain on the roster.
Those players are Jaryd Jones-Smith, Quentin Poling, Wes Farnsworth, and Kenneth Farrow. There are likely a few others. The Dolphins began making roster moves last week ahead of preseason game four and continued that trend through the week. Now, it’s time to get dirty.
While the Jadeveon Clowney trade talk has blown away with the wind (or windbags) the Dolphins continue to try and deal Kiko Alonso but they are not getting much in the way of bites. They are fishing with the wrong bait.
Alonso’s salary, around $6 million would require a team to take that figure on the cap or for the Dolphins to eat some of it to move him. In reality, the Dolphins will probably eat the whole thing and release him by 4:00 pm.
Predicting the roster isn’t easy and with fewer players on the roster today, it isn’t any easier. There about 30 players that need to be released today. 10 of them could end up on the practice squad if they clear waivers on Sunday.
Here are the 30 or so players that should be released today.
QB: Josh Ruddock (yeah, I destroyed his name here) JAKE RUDOCK.
RB: I don’t think anyone will be released. The Dolphins have already released Farrow and I would be surprised if they cut Patrick Laird. Kenyan Drake hasn’t been in the trade news lately either. I think Mark Walton could potentially be released in the hopes of landing on the PS but he would likely get claimed. The same could be said for Gaskin.
WR: Brice Butler, T.J. Rahming, Reece Horn, Trenton Irwin, will be released but the Dolphins will need to also cut either Allen Hurns or Isaiah Ford unless they trade a receiver today.
TE: Chris Myarick and Dwayne Allen
OLine: Jones-Smith has been released and Aaron Monteiro, Tony Adams, Kyle Fuller, and Michael Dunn
CB: Jalen Davis, Nik Needham, David Rivers, Cornell Armstrong
S: Maurice Smith, Montre Hartage
LB: Kiko Alonso, Nick Deluca, Terrill Hanks, Terrance Smith, Tre’ Watson, Poling has already been released.
DE: Jonathan Ledbetter, Tyrone Holmes, Dewayne Hendrix
DT: Durval Queiroz Neto will be added to the practice squad but cut today, Cory Thomas, Jamiyus Pittman, Joey Mbu
That should give Miami the 30 or 32 players that they need to get to 53. It’s going to be a tough day so check back for updates all day long.