Miami Dolphins add to roster with waiver claims; waive five of their own
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins claimed five players off of waivers today and in turn had to release five players from their roster to reach 53.
It is never a good sign when a team like the Miami Dolphins make a lot of roster claims a day after the NFL drops to the final 53 man rosters. The Dolphins claimed five which is quite a bit.
Miami’s waiver picks up were all on defense where the former New England Patriot coaches dipped into the familar claiming two from the Patriots.
Defensive end Trent Harris and defensive back Ken Webster join Miami as Patriot castoffs. They go from a Super Bowl team to what could be the worst roster in the NFL. Joining them will be linebacker Deon Lacey from the Bills, defensive end Avery Moss from the Giants, and corner/safety Steven Parker who played with the Rams.
Lacey has played with the Dolphins before.
So who are these guys? Well they will be taking spots from the bottom of the 53 so while there is potential, as in any NFL player, the enthusiasm should remain somewhat tempered.
Trent Harris has not played a down in the NFL yet. Ken Webster was drafted by the Patriots in the 7th round of this past April’s draft. Deon Lacey was signed by the Dolphins in 2017 to a futures contract but did not make the roster. He joined the Bills in 2017 and appeared in 16 games each of the last two seasons combining for eight tackles.
Avery Moss has the most experience of the bunch. He started two games with teh Giants in 2017. There are no stats available for Parker.
To make room on the roster the Dolphins had to waive five players.
Adolphus Washington was released. As was the impressive rookie tight end Chris Myarick. He should be added to the practice squad if he clears waivers. The Dolphins also announced they had released offensive lineman Zach Sterup. In addition, the Dolphins have let go of Montre Hartage and linebacker Terrill Hanks.