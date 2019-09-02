Breaking: Miami Dolphins have released iron man John Denney
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have released their longest-tenured player, long snapper John Denney thus ending a 14-year career in Miami.
John Denney was an undrafted free agent signing by the Miami Dolphins in 2005. He has played in every game since his rookie season and holds the longest consecutive playing streak in Miami Dolphins history. Now he is gone.
Denney initially made the final roster cuts and was set to enter his 15th season with the Dolphins. The move is a bit of a surprise considering the Dolphins waived his competition, Wes Farnsworth on Saturday. ‘
As of now, there is not a corresponding move being reported but it is very likely that Denney will be re-signed. That too makes little sense. His 2019 contract would have counted only $750,000 against a cap that space is not needed. Releasing him saves all but $90K.
Honestly, it doesn’t make much sense as to why Denney was released and the team has not made any clarifications as of yet. And they may not.
Denney’s career survived coaching changes that many NFL teams never see. He was signed by Nick Saban, made it through Cam Cameron, was retained by Bill Parcells to play under Tony Sparano, stuck it out through Joe Philbin and Adam Gase but this time, he may not make it for the Brian Flores and the Dolphins rebuild.
Fans, needless to say, are not thrilled with the move. Already having Laremy Tunsil ripped away via trade, the one constant has always been John Denney. Now, those fans are hoping to see him re-signed soon.
This move could also be seen as a very simple one. If the Dolphins needed a spot on the roster, Denney would be a safe release given the fact that he would not be claimed by another team. We will see what happens shortly.
It should be noted that this is not the first time that Denney has been released. In 2018 was also released and signed a short time later. Given the fact that there are no other LS’s on the roster, this is likely the case.
UPDATE: Denney releases a statement
This does not sound like a guy who will be returning to the Dolphins. According to Armando Salguero, Denney has said he intends to keep playing. It was also reported that Denney did not ask for his release. Something was going on here that we do not about yet.