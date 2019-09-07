Lucky for the Miami Dolphins Antonio Brown doesn’t fit the teams plans
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will not be in the hunt for Antonio Brown who finds himself a new free agent after his recent release for Oakland.
Wondering if the Miami Dolphins will pursue Antonio Brown? The answer is undeniably no! The Pro Bowl receiver who made waves in 2018 that led to his departure from the Steelers has already manage to see himself jettisoned from the one team that likely could have dealt with his ego.
Brown’s history with the Raiders was nothing more than a quickly deteriorating situation that started with skipping off-season work due to a foot issue. That escalated to him fighting the NFL over helmets, then a fine for missing training camp, then an altercation with Raiders GM Mike Mayock. It didn’t stop there. He used social media to belittle his coach and the organization and finally asked for his release.
The Raiders obliged.
Miami may eventually become a landing spot for reclimation projects but not this year. Brown is going to be expensive, he is going to bring a lot of issues to a locker room, and frankly doesn’t seem to have the desire to play the game anymore.
Enter the New England Patriots.
If Brown wants to continue playing the question is what team would he want to play for and what team could handle all of his baggage? The likely spot would be New England and frankly it wouldn’t suprise me if Bill Belichick put up to all of this to get him released. While I am kidding, would it really surprise anyone if he did?
Brown has become a cancer and the Dolphins would be sending the wrong message to the team if they even brought him in for a workout or a talk. Luckily the Dolphins don’t figure to be anywhere near the tip of Brown’s tongue. It’s unclear what exactly he is looking for in his next team. Money? Winning? Doesn’t matter.