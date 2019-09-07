Miami Dolphins lock down OT Jesse Davis with new extension
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have decided that they have value on the offensive line after all. Today they have extended right tackle Jesse Davis for three years.
According to reports, the Miami Dolphins and Jesse Davis have agreed to a three-year extension that will pay the tackle upwards of $15 million over the life of the deal.
Davis has been a steady offensive lineman for the Dolphins but has yet to really blossom. While he is consistent he is far from great but in this new system and perhaps with the right coaching he can become a lot better.
The Dolphins have failed miserably at coaching up offensive lineman and that has not helped Davis improve his footwork and technique. The coaches and GM Chris Grier see something more in him. He will now become an anchor to their offensive line makeover.
Undrafted out of Idaho in 2017, Davis started 10 games in his rookie year playing left guard, right guard, and tackle due to injuries. In 2018, Davis started all 16 games mostly at right guard. This year he is penciled in as the right tackle to start the season.
The deal is a good team-friendly contract and Davis gets a considerable raise. Due to make $695,000 in 2019, Davis will reap the benefits of his commitment to the team and it shows a commitment from the team to him.
Miami has completely made over their offensive line where two rookies could be starting this year. Undrafted rookie Shaq Calhoun could get the nod at right guard while rookie draft pick Michael Dieter will start at left guard. Davis is set to start at right tackle while newly acquired Julien Davenport is slated to start on the left side.
Miami kicks-off their season tomorrow against Baltimore.