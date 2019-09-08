Miami Dolphins avoid opening day shutout 42-3 at the half
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins avoided an opening day shutout by getting a second-quarter field goal by Jason Sanders but still trail the Ravens.
By now, if you are watching the game, you now know that the Miami Dolphins could be epic bad in 2019. They at least know they won’t put a goose egg on the scoreboard. In the 2nd quarter of a massive blowout, the Dolphins scored their first points of the season.
Miami at the half has given up 42 points to the visiting Ravens. It sets a franchise record for the Ravens for points scored in the first half. The Ravens not only control this game but they even managed to run a fake punt that picked up 30 yards plus when the Dolphins did stop them.
The fake punt was a classless move by Ravens HC John Harbaugh but that is not surprising as he continues to run the score up. It looks like a pro team playing against a high-school team in a charity event.
Heading into the final drive of the second quarter the Dolphins had a total of nine yards rushing on the legs of Kalen Ballage and Kenyan Drake. Drake has not seen a lot of playing time as Miami started Ballage. Drake didn’t touch the ball in the first quarter.
Defensively the Dolphins haven’t been able to accomplish anything. They can’t stop Lamar Jackson, they can’t stop Mark Ingram, they can’t stop Marquis Brown. When they manage to stop a play, there is usually a penalty.
As I write this, with only 13 seconds left in the game, Ryan Fitzpatrick threw a dart to the back of the endzone to Preston Williams for a touchdown. The score at the half now looks a little better with the Ravens leading 42 – 10.
Oh yeah, Jakeem Grant muffed a punt on his own 10 yard line.