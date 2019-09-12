Latest 2020 NFL Draft mock has Miami Dolphins drafting QB and RB
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are on their way to gaining the first pick in next years NFL Draft but one recent mock draft has the Dolphins already there.
Faith in the Miami Dolphins 2019 season is at an all-time low with Miami penciled in already as the early favorites to land the top draft spot in next April’s NFL Draft. This recent mock also has the Miami Dolphins taking a QB and RB with their two first-round draft picks.
On the draft site Walterfootball.com, they have the Dolphins picking Tua Tagovaiola with the first pick of the draft. That would make sense. Many believe that Tua is the target for the Dolphins and a reason why they are “tanking” the season.
Miami very well may end up with that first selection but if you scroll down and skip the second part of the mock you will find the Dolphins taking Alabam runner Najee Harris.
Harris is a very good running back but he does not fill any sort of need for the Dolphins. Even with the expected loss of Kenyan Drake next off-season, the Dolphins do not need a running back. They need offensive lineman, defensive ends, linebackers, a safety, and a corner. Wasting a top draft pick on a running back makes no sense for a team that has youth at the position.
The Dolphins running back situation isn’t bad. Kalen Ballage, Myles Gaskin, Mark Walford, and Patrick Laird have a lot of potential and if you look at the Patriots running game, they find success with different types of runners who are not considered elite.
If the Dolphins can address the holes on the team in free agency it might make more sense. Finding an electric offensive player to put with Tua could make the offense better but even at this extremely early stage of mock predictions, that move just doesn’t make sense. Not when you clearly see the lack of defense that was put on the field last weekend.