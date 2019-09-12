Pro Football Hall of Fame announces 2020’s 122 nominees
By Brian Miller
The Pro Football Hall of Fame has announced 122 former players for the 2020 class including several former Miami Dolphins players.
The list of 122 will eventually be paired down to just five with a bunch more coming from senior nominees, contributors, and coaches. As many as 20 former NFL members will be inducted next year.
Richmond Webb and Zach Thomas lead the former Miami Dolphins potentials and they will be joined by former Dolphins punter Reggie Roby and corner back Troy Vincent. Having their names on the list at this early stage is nothing new. Thomas and Webb have both been on this list but neither have made it very far.
There time is long overdue.
Earlier this year the Hall of Fame executives passed a measure to elect up to 20 members in this next class in celebration of the NFL’s 100th season but that increased number basically only allows for additional contributors, coaches, general managers, and senior electees.
Missing from the list is former Dolphins great, and one of the best offensive guards in NFL history, Bob Kuechenberg. Kooch passed away last year without ever getting close to election.
To be fair, it is unlikely that Kooch’s name would appear on this list as senior candidates are not on initial lists and are done separately.
There has been a lot of support for Zach Thomas who had his name specifically mentioned this past enshrinement by former Jets offensive lineman Kevin Mawae who said that Thomas should be in the Hall of Fame during his acceptance speech.
Webb hasn’t made any waves recently but he is one of the few top left tackles of his era that is not in the Hall of Fame. Many say that his success in the NFL was due to the quick release of Dan Marino but his abuse of HOF defensive end Bruce Smith would say otherwise.
Both Webb and Thomas are more than deserving to be Hall of Famer’s but the voters don’t seem to care. Hopefully that wrong will be made right this year.