Miami Dolphins must start Josh Rosen as all things are now equal
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins believed that Josh Rosen wasn’t ready to start for the team at quarterback so the nod went to Ryan Fitzpatrick. It’s time for Rosen.
After two games of the regular season, the Miami Dolphins have major problems on offense and some of those problems are because of Ryan Fitzpatrick. If Josh Rosen wasn’t ready two weeks ago, then everything is now equal and it is time to throw him in.
There are those that will argue with you about putting Rosen behind this atrocious offensive line. Those same will argue that Miami will be hurting his development if he is thrown in now. That it is a no-win situation for Rosen.
It’s a no-win situation with Fitzpatrick.
Fitzpatrick has one touchdown in two games and four interceptions including two that were returned for touchdowns. Rosen has a handful of throws but also had two touchdown passes dropped on Sunday against New England.
Josh Rosen isn’t going to light up the scoreboard and suddenly make this team a winning franchise but not playing him means there is no evaluation of him. Miami needs to give this kid a shot, they have got nothing out Fitzpatrick.
Over the course of two games, Fitzpatrick looks like the old man hanging on to his cleats too long. He is slow and his decision-making process looks slowed as well. Fitzpatrick was never a great quarterback and this year he isn’t serviceable.
The Dolphins traded for Josh Rosen and it is time for them to see if he can lead this franchise. Perhaps they are worried he will do just enough to get the team to .500 or maybe four wins on the season and thus lose out on the Tua Tagovailoa sweepstakes at number one overall in next years NFL Draft. Seeing how the team has performed over the last two weeks, it isn’t likely to happen.