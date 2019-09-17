Miami Dolphins 2020 NFL Draft pick stock watch week two
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are not playing good football so there is no need to do a weekly power ranking. Instead, we can do a draft pick watch.
If you are following along with the Miami Dolphins this off-season it could get a little difficult to follow all the trades that Miami has made and the draft picks that they have received. Who do you root for and who do you root against? Well, we will have you covered.
After two weeks of the season, the Dolphins are tied with seven other teams at 0-2 and that means they still have a lot of work to not do if they want to get that first overall pick. Currently, the Dolphins have three picks in the first round and two picks in the second round. They own picks from Houston for the Laremy Tunsil and Kenny Stills trade. A first from Pittsburgh for the trade of Minkah Fitzpatrick. They also have a second-round pick from the New Orleans Saints that they acquired when they traded down in round two of April’s draft.
So far the Dolphins draft picks for the next two years looks like this:
1st round (Dolphins) – 0-2 and looking like a serious candidate for the first overall pick.
1st round (Texans) – Likely playoff contender who got back to even 1-1
1st round (Steelers) – Lost Ben Roethlisberger for the year currently 0-2
2nd round (Dolphins)
2nd round (Saints) – Lost Drew Brees for six weeks or maybe more. Currently 1-1
3rd round (Dolphins)
4th round (Titans) – Likely to be a late-round pick. Titans
6th round (Dolphins)
6th round (Cowboys)
7th round (Dolphins)
So now we are watching to see what other teams are doing and where those picks may end up for Miami.
We will start this early. Way early. If the season ended today the Dolphins draft picks would look like this through the first two rounds.
Dolphins pick – 5th overall
Texans pick – 20th overall
Steelers pick – 2nd overall
Second round
Dolphins – 4th
Saints – 15th