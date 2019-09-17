Miami Dolphins are goin with Ryan Fitzpatrick again this week
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have made the decision to start Ryan Fitzpatrick at quarterback this weekend against the Cowboys. No one knows why.
If the Miami Dolphins believe that Ryan Fitzpatrick gives them the best chance to win, then it is clear that someone is doing drugs. If they think that Fitzpatrick gives them the best chance to lose, then starting him makes sense.
Maybe Brian Flores is playing the odds here. Fitzpatrick has a history of throwing more than one pick-six in a game and he has also had a tendency to throw four touchdowns a game. He is wildly inconsistent but maybe Flores thinks that he is due for one of the latter type games.
Starting Fitzpatrick at this point makes no sense. In New York, the Giants are moving on from Eli Manning and giving rookie Daniel Jones the opportunity to take the team over. Jones is a rookie. Rosen has started. This is not to say that Rosen will give the Dolphins any more opportunities to win than Fitzpatrick but he can’t do any worse.
In two games this season the Dolphins offense has scored 24 points. 10 of those points came directly from the Dolphins offense while 14 of those came directly on the arm of Ryan Fitzpatrick. Yes, I am talking about the two pick-6 interceptions he gave up last weekend.
Now with Rosen sitting on the bench, the Dolphins are showing that they really don’t quite know what to say to the team. While they are shipping off talented players to other teams for draft picks and telling everyone they are rebuilding and evaluating, the one position that needs to be evaluated is the QB position. Miami instead is playing the one player who will most certainly not be a part of the team in another two years if next year at all.
Either way, Fitzpatrick is playing so bad that by the fourth quarter of next week’s game, Rosen will be sent in to mop up the garbage that the starter has left.