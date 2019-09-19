Miami Dolphins awarded DE Taco Charlton off waivers
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins may be “tanking” but that doesn’t mean they don’t stop to get some tacos. In this case, Taco Charlton.
On Wednesday, the Dallas Cowboys waived their disappointing former first-round draft pick, Taco Charlton. The Cowboys drafted Charlton 28th overall in the 2017 NFL Draft and he was expected to have a big impact on their defense.
Unfortunately, Charlton never came close to a first-round talent. Highly regarded out of Michigan, many Miami Dolphins fans were hoping for Charlton in the 2017 draft. The Dolphins selected Charles Harris instead and Charlton fell to 28. Now a day after his release, the Dolphins were awarded the defensive end off waivers.
Charlton was inactive the first two weeks of the season as the Cowboys tried to trade him to no avail. In his two previous seasons, Charlton started seven games total, both last season. In his two years prior, Charlton has totaled 46 combined tackles, eight for losses. He has 11 QB hits and four sacks.
Miami is super thin at defensive end and they need to get better off the edge. Charlton will have a good chance to compete for playing time and since the majority of his rookie contract is already paid, it was a simple case of kicking the tires with no downside.
Charlton has the potential to be good at this level and the Miami Dolphins will now be tasked with finding a way to use him to his strengths. Claiming him made a lot of sense given the team’s depth and their desire to evaluate talent ahead of next season.
Lastly, the play of adding Charlton today makes sense from a strategic point as well. Charlton has spent the entire off-season with the Cowboys who Miami will face this Sunday.