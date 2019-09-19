Miami Dolphins making the switch to Josh Rosen as next chapter begins
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will start a new chapter this Sunday in Dallas as they will start Josh Rosen at quarterback and potentially ending the Ryan Fitzpatrick experiment.
As the national media continue to call for the NFL to do something about the Miami Dolphins 2019 “tanking” season, the team is turning to Josh Rosen, the quarterback they invested in during last April’s draft.
According to the beat writers in South Florida, Rosen will take the starting spot on Sunday when the team visits the Dallas Cowboys and it should be the last we see of Ryan Fitzpatrick this year in that starting role.
Now that Miami is making the switch to Rosen, there is no need to go back to Fitzpatrick. The team is evaluating every player and every position so even if they realize that Rosen isn’t ready, they will have already cemented his future.
Now it is ride him or die with him.
The Dolphins are not playing good football. In fact, it is so bad that national media mouths have been talking about how embarrassing the team is and how inexcusable it is for what the Dolphins are putting on the field.
Miami doesn’t need Rosen to work out but if for whatever reason he does, the Dolphins no longer need to address the quarterback position in 2020 and can instead trade any picks to acquire more. Of course if Rosen does succeed then that would mean that Miami will not be selecting number one overall next April in Las Vegas.
Rosen has taken limited snaps in the first two weeks of the season as he has come in and cleaned up a blowout mess both against the Ravens and the Patriots. Many believed that Rosen was the better QB during pre-season but the Dolphins went with Fitzpatrick out of the gate. He managed to get 10 points on the board through two weeks of play.
Switching to Rosen makes sense as the team needs to find something worth building upon even if that is simply going with the younger guy. How long this lasts is unknown but it would be more detrimental to Rosen’s development if he were to start and then be benched again.
He can’t do too bad, Fitzpatrick did not look good at all.