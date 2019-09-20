Way too early Miami Dolphins picks for the NFL Draft part 1
As we finish the second week of the 2019 season the Miami Dolphins are in a mode to rebuild, call it tanking if you like.
I have to keep reminding myself the Miami Dolphins game plan is long-term rather than short-term.
Chris Grier and Brian Flores knew this at the start. It’s also something the Dolphins faithful need to come to terms with. The key for this rebuild to be successful with their abundance of draft picks. Also, keeping the players we have engaged in the plan will help as well, but more on that later. First, let’s look at the upcoming draft, it’s pretty safe to say the Dolphins will have a top pick, possibly even pick number 1 in the upcoming draft.
Currently, the Dolphins are in possession of 3 first round picks, 2 second round picks, 2 third round picks, a fourth round pick, 2 5th round picks, 2 6th round picks and a 7th round pick.
Round 1 Pick 1 –
Assuming this plan is to secure the top pick in the NFL Draft the play on the field made this possible and neither Ryan Fitzpatrick or Josh Rosen could improve the outcome of the season. Coach Flores and company bringing in a face of the franchise type signal caller to build the team around. The lead candidates include Tua Tagovaiola from Alabama, Justin Herbert from Oregon, Jake Fromm from Georgia, and Jalen Hurts from Oklahoma.
The popular pick is Tagovaiola especially with all the “Tank for Tua” talk and slogans going around so let’s take a look at the player. He is 6’1” and 218 lbs. 364/523 5609 yards 66 touchdowns and 8 interceptions in his career to this point. He has also accounted for 359 yards rushing and 8 scores on the ground. Completing 69% of his passes and having the ability to run certainly makes him a dynamic playmaker who can create plays as needed as well as make throws to his receivers. He is also 1 and 1 in Championship games. He would certainly be a leader on the field and be someone the fan base of the Dolphins could and in some cases already is getting behind.
Next on the list is the other favorite at this point in Justin Hebert. Standing 6’6” and 237 lbs. he certainly has the measurable’s that teams like. Also coming off a career high in yardage (3151) as well as touchdowns certainly vaulted him into the conversation last draft At this point he is 618/970 and 7938 yards with 74 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. The main drawback for him has been his accuracy with a career mark of 63% that mark took a dip from 2017 to 2018 quite possibly the reason he decided to return for his senior season. Through 3 games this season he is at 73% completion percentage. He has also shown the ability to create with his feet as well with 512 yards and 9 touchdowns.
Jake Fromm is next up. Standing 6’2” and 220 lbs he has gone 430/654 with 5977 yards 59 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. Fromm did improve his completion percentage, yardage, and touchdowns from 2017 to 2018 and that trend has continued this season. Although Fromm is a junior who could possibly choose to stay in Athens for his senior year.
Jalen Hurts is our final entrant into top pick candidates. Hurts measures at 6’2” and 219 lbs. He started his college career at Alabama and then transferred to Oklahoma for his final year. While at Alabama, he was 445/707 with 5626 yards 48 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. So far this year with the Sooners, Hurts is 49/61 with 880 yards 9 touchdowns and no interceptions. Also, boasting a completion percentage of 80% this season. A story to follow this year indeed especially if the Sooners and Crimson Tide meet in the College Football playoffs.
Second Pick Round 1 –
This pick acquired from Houston via Tunsil trade will be dependent on where Houston finishes this season, however it seems increasingly likely that it will be in the later part of the first round. With the pick, although other needs like receiver could be addressed offensive line should be the priority.
Andrew Thomas, Tackle, Georgia – Although a junior should he declare he will be coveted and would certainly help the Dolphins in one of the team’s biggest areas of need as a day one starter. He has already been a starter for three seasons with the Bulldogs. He will certainly help address protection concerns for the whoever the team chooses at quarterback.
Tyler Biadasz, OL, Wisconsin – This 6’3” 321 pound he is another candidate to be selected by the Dolphins in the first round. With experience playing center as well as guard, he will definitely be a force at the next level
Tristan Wirfs, Tackle, Iowa – At an athletic 6’5” 315 pounds, Tristan could help solidify one side of the offensive line for years to come. Although he has some technique miscues, those should be fixed in short order.
Ben Bredeson, Guard, Michigan – The senior from the Wolverines measures at 6’5” and 320. He chose to put his education first and finish his degree while playing in Michigan. The athletic guard can be the road grader needed to make holes in the defensive lines as well as move fluidly enough in the hips to move horizontally as well as block in the second level against opposing linebackers. Has some inconsistencies in blocking and sometimes relies on brute strength instead of leverage and setting correct angles.
Third pick in the first round –
The second and third pick could essentially be switched depending on available talent. The need for a top-notch receiver is paramount for the Dolphins to establish and bringing one in with a new quarterback would help that rapport from the start.
Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama – At 6’0” and 190 pounds he is insanely fast and has great hands make any catch as well as being a legitimate red zone target. He has accounted for 1172 yards and 19 receiving touchdowns. He has shown some versatility with 75 yards on the ground and a score.
CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma – The 6’2” 191 pound receiver from the Sooners has accounted for 2194 yards and 21 touchdowns in his career at Oklahoma. Lamb is physical and aggressive to go and get every throw however he could use some experience with the more complex routes needed at the NFL level.
Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson – At 6’4” and 200 pounds, Higgins has been a key part of the success that the Clemson Tigers have had. So far in his career, he has 1599 yards and 15 touchdowns. The junior marked career highs last season (2018) with 936 yards and 12 scores. Could benefit from a greater sense of urgency.
Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama – At 6’1” and 192 pounds, he doesn’t have the frame to win the contested throws (i.e. jump balls). He does run great routes and has phenomenal speed and quickness. He will more than likely be gone by the time Miami returns to the clock, but with 1887 yards and 20 touchdowns he is quite talented.
My way too early picks for the 3 first round picks for the Dolphins, at least for offense, would be Jalen Hurts, Andrew Thomas, and a toss-up between CeeDee Lamb and Tee Higgins.
Although the popular choice is for Tua, Jalen has already dealt with adversity during his time with the Crimson Tide having lost his starting spot to Tua. He handled the speculation quite well for a young man. Although he eventually left to Oklahoma for his senior year he handled being benched quite well. Also, as the new starter at Oklahoma, he has yet to throw an interception. His story is definitely worth following.
Andrew Thomas, what more can I say than what better way to help fix the line by getting the top tackle who will help on either the left or right side. Also, after trading Tunsil, getting a tackle the caliber of Thomas will be needed to help re-establish the protection on the line.
By the time the Dolphins come back for the third pick, Jerry Jeudy should be off the board, that would lead me to take either Lamb or Higgins. Both players should not only be available but would benefit the Dolphins greatly and be able to compliment the likes of Albert Wilson, DeVante Parker and company. Next up I’ll take a look at the defensive side of the ball and the available players that would benefit the Dolphins.