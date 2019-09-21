AFC East week two recap and Antonio Brown rental
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are still in the bottom of the AFC East but it took one of the best players in the NFL to beat them. This and more in our AFC East week two recap.
Tomorrow the Miami Dolphins will take on the Dallas Cowboys and things are not looking good for an advancement out of the AFC East cellar but with Josh Rosen now the starting quarterback, maybe we start to see changes in the teams performance.
Last week saw a few surprises but the biggest surprise came from the Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots game.
New England at Miami
The Patriots were worried about the Dolphins and having very little luck in South Florida, Bill Belichick stole himself the best receiver in the NFL to give him a better chance of winning. It worked but it almost didn’t.
The Dolphins played well, especially on defense where they held the Patriots to a 13-0 lead at halftime. While the defense played well the offense was only capable of turning drives into Patriots touchdowns. Ryan Fitzpatrick threw two pick-six interceptions in the 2nd half and in doing so made certain that the Dolphins were not going to pull out a miracle.
As for Antonio Brown, added the week heading into the Dolphins game, the Patriots signed him almost immediately after he was released by the Raiders. Brown caught one touchdown pass against Miami but he needed to push off of Jomal Wiltz to do it. The play was reviewed but not reversed despite the blatant push by Brown.
Miami lost the game in another blowout fashion thanks in great part to the horrid play on offense. Brown? Well after he was rented for the week, Brown was released on Friday by the Patriots.
Next up: Miami at Dallas, Jets at Patriots
Buffalo at NY Giants
The Bills are off to a good start and while they have played sloppy they appear to have the young quarterback that they need to turn their franchise around. Josh Allen is looking good this year and teams are taking notice.
Last weekend the Bills won 28-14 and continue to keep their record perfect. The Bills defense is looking very good and they should be a lock to win second place in the division. The games against the Patriots this year should actually be fun to watch, well as fun as watching two AFC East rivals.
This week the Bills will play the Bengals who have yet to win a game. The Bengals almost pulled up a big win against the Seahawks in week one as the game came down to the final minute. Last weekend the Bengals were the Bengals we expected and the Bills should have no problems with them.
Cleveland Browns at New York Jets
The Jets hosted the Browns last Monday night and it was an absolutely great game to watch as Adam Gase fell further and further away from the “I am an offensive genius” category. The Browns did everything they could to give the Jets a win but New York wanted no hand-outs.
The Jets dropped to 0-2 on the season with a 23-3 loss. While the Jets did not have starting QB Sam Darnold, Gase continued to steer away from the running game making everyone once again ask why they bothered to sign Le’Veon Bell to begin with.
The Jets will play the Patriots this weekend and if you wondering, they are 20 point underdogs.