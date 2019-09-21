Miami Dolphins interested in Jalen Ramsey trade so they say
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins may have genuine interest in Pro-Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey who has asked for a trade out Jacksonville.
Last week Jaguars start CB Jalen Ramsey said he wanted to be traded out of Jacksonville and so far there has been interest from around the league but not enough to actually get a trade done. That will likely happen after Sunday’s games. The Miami Dolphins are one of those teams interested.
Or at least that is what the social media world believes.
According to multiple “rumors” the Dolphins have genuine interest in trading for Ramsey to pare with Xavien Howard. If they did trade for him, the Dolphins would need to do two things. One, convince him that the rebuild is something that will build around him and two, a contract extension that will make him the highest paid player at his position.
Earlier this off-season the Dolphins extended Howard and made him the highest paid corner.
The asking price for Ramsey is reported to be at minumum a 1st round pick and at least one more draft pick as well. The Jaguars reportedly want two first-round picks. While it is unclear what exactly the Jaguars will get, the Dolphins traded Minkah Fitzpatrick earlier this week for a first round pick and additional compensation that included some draft pick swaps in mid-rounds.
Ramsey would be a great addition to the Dolphins but are they ready to invest so largely in a corner during a rebuild? That is a big question because the Dolphins covet their accumlated draft picks and it will cost some of that capital to get Ramsey out of Jacksonville.
For now the Dolphins remain in the mix but how deep that interest actually is will come down to what the Jaguars are actually wanting in any deal.